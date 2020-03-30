Services
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Lydia Marie Locurcio


1930 - 2020
Lydia Marie Locurcio Obituary
Locurcio, Lydia Marie, 89 of Cliffside Park, NJ on March 28 2020. Devoted Daughter of the late Vito and Mary(nee Guarino) Locurcio, Beloved Sister of Theresa Locurcio and Vincent M Locurcio (Nancy), Dear Aunt of Vincent Jr.(Arlene), Lynette Rivera (Rick) and Michael (Kim) Locurcio Loving great-aunt of 6 great nieces and nephews. Lydia was born on May 31 1930 in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Jersey City before moving to Cliffside Park in 1967 and was a retired teacher from St Francis School in Ridgefield Park and was the Director of CCD for Sacred Heart Church, in North Bergen for 17 yrs. Funeral will be private for the family only and burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington on Wednesday. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047.
Share memories or express condolences below.
