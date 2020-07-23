1/1
Lydia Mastroberti
Lydia Mastroberti

Wayne - MASTROBERTI, Lydia (nee Garippa), age 92, of Wayne, died on July 23, 2020. Born and raised in Garfield for 68 years, she lived in Ramsey 17 years before moving to Wayne 7 years ago. Lydia was an extraordinary woman. She loved her family unconditionally and the people she came into contact with but most of all Leedia loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She worked as a seamstress in her younger years, and then a clerk 20 years for Merck/Medco in Franklin Lakes before retiring in 2013. But her greatest job was being a mother. She loved each one of her children unconditionally and then her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael in 2013, and seven siblings, David and Matthew Garippa, Matilda Mastroberti, Ruth Gatto, Elizabeth Ibach, Hannah Zafonte, and Mary Jezequel. She is survived by her siblings Esther DeFranco, Rachel Garippa, Dolores Wood, Dorothty Garippa, Robert Garippa and five devoted children, Sharon Catrillo and husband James, Bethanne Pellegrino and husband Joe, Rebecca Steiner and husband Jeff, Michael Mastroberti and wife Rosalie, and Tim Mastroberti and wife Solange, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm. The funeral is Monday, July 27, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8:45 am followed by a 10 am funeral service at Hawthorne Gospel Church. Interment Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Philadelphia, PA. The Mastroberti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
We will miss Lydia coming to visit us. We can still see her sitting at the table, having coffee and sugar free goodies and making us smile and laugh. We miss you Lydia.
John Cappo & Colette Perri
Friend
July 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colette Perri
July 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Lydias children. We loved your Mother and will always cherish the wonderful family memories we shared we her and the Garippa Sisters.
Jean Cicatelli and Patty, Tracy, Susan
Family
