Lydia Rork
Mahwah - Lydia Rork, (nee Heeger), 93, of Mahwah, NJ passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Lydia was born in Darmstadt, Germany on May 13, 1926. Dear mother of Donald Binder of Naples, FL and Norman Binder and his wife Marian of Clifton, NJ. Known as "Omi", she is survived by her beloved granddaughter Danielle, her husband Jonathan Mitchell, and cherished great grandchildren Derek and Aidan of Franklin Lakes. She is also survived by her devoted sister Erika Weseloh and family of Germany. In addition, she leaves behind the loving members of the Heeger, Ferrara, and Rork families, along with a multitude of special friends who brought joy to her life.
Lydia was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry of 36 years, her parents, sisters Luise and Henny, and brothers Erwin and Ludwig. She was also predeceased by Paul Rork, her second husband of 28 years in 2011.
Lydia was avid about tennis and golf, fond of entertaining with her accordion, had great enthusiasm for the game of bingo, and enjoyed many years attending Grace Church and Hawthorne Gospel. She was most fortunate to have had many years travelling extensively, and spending part of each year in Atlantic Beach, NC or Delray Beach, FL.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2 from 6-8:30pm with a prayer service starting at 8:30pm at the C.C.VanEmburgh Funeral Home, 306 E. Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood. The funeral service will be at 10am on Monday, June 3 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. Donations to a in Lydia's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.vanemburgh.com