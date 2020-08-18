1/
Lydie Daibes
1951 - 2020
Lydie Daibes

Edgewater - Lydie Daibes (nee) Bilan on August 17, 2020 of Edgewater, N.J., age 68. Lydie was born on December 28, 1951 in Lebanon and was a loving homemaker. Beloved wife to the late Tony (2006). Devoted mother to Daniel, Diana and Rony Daibes. Adored grandmother to Calvin and Ivan. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00am thence to St. Demetrius Melkite Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
