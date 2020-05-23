Lyla Sweetman
Lyla Sweetman

North Haledon - SWEETMAN, Lyla (nee Herbster) 77 of North Haledon passed away on May 21, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ she has lived in North Haledon since 1963. She grew up in Prospect Park, NJ where she met her childhood sweetheart and future husband Harold. Prior to her retirement she was an administrative assistant at Valley National Bank in Wayne, and Holland Christian Home in North Haledon.. Lyla was a faithful member of Northside Community Christian Reformed Church in Paterson. Prior to that, as a member of the former First Christian Reformed Church, she became actively involved in the transition and planting of Bridgeway Community Church of Haledon. She served in many capacities including childrens ministry, prayer team, small groups and others. Lyla had the gift of hospitality and used it to the fullest. Whenever possible she would eagerly host numerous gatherings of family, friends, neighbors and church groups. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. But, we are comforted knowing that she is with the Lord whom she served so diligently.

Loving wife of Harold Sweetman

Daughter of Philip and Lyla Herbster

Devoted mother of Marianne Polulak and her husband Ron, Thomas Sweetman, Garret Sweetman and his wife Jennifer, and Daniel Sweetman and his wife Jill.

Caring grandmother of Rachael and her husband Dave, Garret and his wife Gina, Megan, Amanda, Andrew, Daniel, Steven, and Ella and great grandmother of Jordyn, Nicholas, Lucas, and Benjamin.

Predeceased by her grandson Kevin Polulak and her sister Phyllis Russo.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Lyla's memory to Northside Community Christian Reformed Church, 90 Jefferson Street, Paterson, NJ 07522




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
