Bergenfield - Lynda Francies Mayer (nee Erb) of Bergenfield passed away on March 26, 2019. Lynda married Arthur Mayer, Jr on October 12, 1963, until his death on March 18, 2009. Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Lillian and sister, Claudia Erb of Cresskill, NJ. Loving mother to Jim Mayer and wife Sue of North Attleboro, MA, Lori DeRosa and husband Terence and David and wife Jennifer all of Bergenfield, NJ. Loving grandmother to Rachel and Christian Mayer of MA and Hailey DeRosa of NJ. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday 3-7 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to NJ State Elks Association, ENF elks.org/enf. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com