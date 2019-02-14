|
|
Lynda Marie Vartan Marinello
Chattanooga, TN - Lynda Marie Vartan Marinello of Chattanooga, TN., formerly of East Rutherford and Carlstadt, NJ passed away suddenly on January 7, 2019. She was born October 2, 1963 in Kearny, NJ. Lynda was a graduate of Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford and Farleigh Dickenson University in Rutherford where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with Bachelors of Arts in History. She devoted her life to teaching and mentoring youths of all ages in both New Jersey and Tennessee. While teaching at Notre Dame High School in Tennessee she received the Heart of Notre Dame Award. She is survived by her husband Chris, son Christopher and daughter Dr. Alaina Marinello. Also survived by her parents Richard and Virginia Vartan, her sister Paula (Mark) Presto, nephews Nicholas and Anthony and niece Jenna, sister Michelle (Ron) Novis, nephew David and her beloved dog Samson. She was a beautiful person both inside and out. She will be missed by all who knew and love her. Cremation was at Lanes Funeral in Chattanooga, TN. There will be a memorial mass Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, Home Avenue, Rutherford, NJ.