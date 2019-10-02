|
Lynette Absalom
Teaneck - ABSALOM, Lynette "Worqnesh", of Teaneck, NJ passed away on Sunday, September, 29th, 2019. Lynette is survived by her loving husband Norris and children Dereck, Cherry and Patrick. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, October 4th from 3-7PM. A Celebration of Lynette's life and faith will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Englewood, NJ on Saturday, October 5th at 10AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Lynette's name to her Memorial Fund at Gofundme.com/f/lynette039s-memorial. Becker-Funeralhome.com