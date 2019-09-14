|
|
Lynn Alice Gordon (Smith)
Haskell - Gordon, Lynn Alice (Smith) age 68 of Haskell on Wednesday September 11, 2019. Born in Paterson she lived in Haskell all of her life. Before her retirement Lynn was a tax collector for the Borough of Wanaque, Police dispatcher, matron and special police officer. She was a member of VFW 6765 Ladies Auxiliary and the Wanaque Golden Age Club. She was a member of the Wanaque Frist Aid Squad for over thirty years and also a former past president. Beloved wife of Edwin "Buddy" Gordon, loving mother of Daryl Gordon of West Milford and Gwen Shrader and her husband Coey of Rossville, Georgia. Dear sister of Beth Lawrence of Hewitt. Funeral service on Monday 10am at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell . Interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Sunday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wanaque First Aid Squad 5 Melrose Ave, Haskell NJ 07465 Wanaque Fire Department 579 Ringwood Ave. Wanaque, NJ 07465 or the .