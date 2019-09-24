|
Lynn Carnevale
Little Ferry - Lynn A. Carnevale (nee Hemmings), a long time resident of Little Ferry, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 69 years. She was a banker for Goldome in New York City for over 20 years. Loving daughter of the late Lydia (nee Owens) and Harold Hemmings. Beloved wife of Peter N. Carnevale. Cherished sister of Patricia Cerro and the late Rodger Hemmings. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25th from 4 to 8pm. The Prayer Service will be held at 7:30pm. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite Cancer . vorheesingwersen.com