Services
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the family home
321 Allaire Avenue
Leonia, NJ
Lynn K. "Guy" Geimeier Obituary
Lynn K. "Guy" Geimeier

Leonia - GEIMEIER, LYNN K. "Guy", age 96 of Leonia, NJ passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Prendeville). Devoted father of Mary Lynn Rozakis and her husband Peter, Katie Zimbaldi and her husband Peter. Loving grandfather of George Rozakis and his wife Monica, Nicole Rozakis, Stephanie Zimbaldi and Robert Zimbaldi. Cherished great grandfather of Niko, Anthony, Peter and Kristina. Dear great great grandfather of Anthony and "one on the way."

Guy faithfully and proudly served his country during World War II, in the U.S. Navy, as a Flight Engineer. His aviation career was wide and varied: from biplane barnstorming in Ohio, to working as a Flight Engineer in the commercial airline industry, to being a consultant on the Challenger Space Shuttle. In retirement, he loved woodworking … and made a houseful of beautiful, cherry furniture. He loved his loyal and furry companion, Gatsby. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Otealia Williams along with his hospice companions, Carol and Mayleen … and his nurse, Helina.

Friends and family are invited for a memorial toast, a Catholic Shiva of sorts, at the family home this Friday from 3-8PM: 321 Allaire Avenue, Leonia, NJ 07605. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to: New England Air Museum, 36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks, CT., 06096. Attn: Mr. Ron Katz. For further information and to view Guy's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
