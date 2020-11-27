Lynn M. (Paris) Pichirallo
Clifton - Pichirallo, Lynn M. (Paris), 73,of Clifton passed away on November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Pichirallo. Loving mother of Michael & George. Sister to Stanley Paris & the late Robert Paris.
Mrs. Pichirallo was born in Manhattan and the last 40 years in Clifton.
She was a Bookkeeper for Chemical Bank in New York and a Parishioner of St. Clare RC Church.
Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday December2, 2020 at10 AM at St. Clare RC Church. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 4-7 PM at Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton. www.marroccos.com