1/
Lynn M. (Paris) Pichirallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn M. (Paris) Pichirallo

Clifton - Pichirallo, Lynn M. (Paris), 73,of Clifton passed away on November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Pichirallo. Loving mother of Michael & George. Sister to Stanley Paris & the late Robert Paris.

Mrs. Pichirallo was born in Manhattan and the last 40 years in Clifton.

She was a Bookkeeper for Chemical Bank in New York and a Parishioner of St. Clare RC Church.

Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday December2, 2020 at10 AM at St. Clare RC Church. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 4-7 PM at Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton. www.marroccos.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved