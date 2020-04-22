|
Lynn Ruth O'Grady
Lynn Ruth O'Grady, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, New York. She was born November 28, 1939 in East Orange, New Jersey to Ruth and Edward O'Grady. She was a 1957 graduate of Wood-Ridge high school. Lynn was married to George Bergested on May 16, 1959 and they were married for many years before parting ways.
Lynn worked as a medical secretary for Michael Mattikow, MD of Wayne, New Jersey for over thirty years. She adored her family and her two St. Bernard dogs, Brandy and Lucy. Lynn loved spending time for most of her life on her beloved Long Beach Island. She was a dedicated CONTACT hotline volunteer for many years.
Lynn is survived by her three children, Kerri Bergested, Vernon, New Jersey, Wendy Adair, Ramsey, New Jersey, and Eric Bergested, Manahawkin, New Jersey and her grandchildren, Ed Bergested of Denver, CO, Stephen Bergested of Syracuse, NY, Ali Koppel of Telluride, CO, Dylan Adair of Burlington, Vermont and Nicole Adair of Ramsey, New Jersey. She was also the proud grandmother of great-grandson Danny Bergested, also of Denver, CO. She is predeceased by her mother, Ruth O'Grady, her father, Edward O'Grady, and her sister, Gayle Rossi.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 followed by interment at the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston, New Jersey.
