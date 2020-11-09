Lynne A. Hardaker



Pompton Plains - Lynne A. Hardaker, 68, a lifelong resident of Pompton Plains, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



Born in Kearny, Lynne was the eldest child born to Watson and Charlotte Hardaker. Moving to Pompton Plains at the age of four, she spent most of her life there. She was a 1970 graduate of Pequannock Township High School and went on to complete her nursing degree at Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing in Montclair.



Lynne spent the first two decades of her career working as an Emergency Room nurse at Columbus Hospital in Newark, Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, and Mountainside Hospital in Montclair. She also spent many years saving countless lives while working as an EMT on one of the first Mobile Intensive Care Units in New Jersey.



Lynne had a passion for helping others. After the birth of her daughter, Lynne continued changing lives by becoming a case manager for people who were involved in motor vehicle accidents and workers compensation claims.



At the time of her death, Lynne was a Drug Safety Scientist at a pharmaceutical company. Throughout her career, she poured her heart and soul into her work and was always known to be an extremely hard worker.



When Lynne wasn't working, she loved nothing more than to be with her beloved daughter, Brittany with whom she shared a special bond. She was known for being a great caregiver. Friends, neighbors, and loved ones would seek her out for medical advice regularly.



In her spare time, Lynne loved to craft, read, decorate her home for the holidays, cook, sew, and gift her loved ones with homemade creations.



Lynne loved to relax with those she loved, and enjoyed nothing more than curling up on the couch with her yellow lab, Sasha, as well as her daughter and father, to watch a movie or a good TV show.



Lynne was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Brittany and her boyfriend Clint; her father, Watson; her brother, Kenneth and his wife Dara; her sisters, Chris Conahay and her husband Mike, and Sharron Garner; her nieces and nephews, Brandon, Jessica, Jenelle, Taylor, Danny and Angelina; and her great-nieces, Madison and Mackenzie. She was predeceased by her mother, Charlotte, and her brother, James.



Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, anyone attending visitation must wear a mask while in the funeral home. Due to capacity limitation, you may be asked to wait in line outside while we keep numbers limited indoors. Please dress accordingly.



A funeral service will be held 10 am Friday, also at the funeral home. Again, masks are required. Anyone not able to attend the service may contact the funeral home for instructions to join the services via Zoom.



Burial will follow at the First Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Plains.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the local Pequannock Township Animal Shelter, 11 Washington Street, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 in Lynne's memory would be greatly appreciated by the Hardaker family.









