Lynne Kook
Lynne Kook

Palisades Park - Lynne Kook, 75 (nee: Marzel) of Palisades Park passed away on November 3rd. Beloved wife for 38 years to the late John Allen Kook. Dear sister of the late Herbert Marzel. Lynne is survived by many dear friends that were like family to her.

Lynne worked in business as a first career then decided to pursue nursing as a second career which she enjoyed for over 20 years as she had a passion for helping others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.feedingamerica.org or the ASPCA as Lynne had a love for animals.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
