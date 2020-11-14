1/
Lynne M. Miele
Lynne M. Miele

Taylor - Lynne M. Miele of Taylor, formerly of Lake Ariel, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. Her husband of 52 years is Joseph L. Miele, Jr.

Born in Teaneck, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Marianne Golly Svenson. She was a member of St. Thomas Church, Lake Ariel and before retirement she and her husband worked at Disney World, in the retail shops.

Along with her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Therese Blau and her hussband Zachary of Tafton, Candace Riedel of Lake Ariel, Kelly Miele of Scranton and a son, Joseph Miele, III and his wife Jessica of Glen Rock, NJ, twelve grandchildren: Zachary, Jr., Zane and Zyler Blau, Collette Richardson and husband John, Casandra Intartaglio and husband Daniel, Cheyenne Riedel, Gavin Conklin, Megan, Liam and Gavin Miele, Krystal and Kevin Szerszen and one great granddaughter, Vienna Richardson, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angel Miele, a sister Jeannie and her in laws, Therese and Joseph L. Miele, Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 6 PM from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton.

Visitation will be from 4 PM until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave, Taylor, PA 18517 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to current health concerns, face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
November 14, 2020
Sending my love to the whole family. Lynne was one of a kind. I haven't seen her in years but still can remember her laugh. My heart breaks for all of you. She can rest now and be out of pain. Hopefully she is up there with my Jeffy making each other laugh. God bless.
Tiffany Shanley
