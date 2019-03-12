|
Lynne Warnke
- - Lynne Warnke (nee Nafash) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Philip Warnke for 36 years. Devoted mother of Craig and his wife Lindsay, David and his wife Amber. Dear sister of Richard Nafash. Cherished grandmother of Tucker Warnke, Logan, Alex and Cooper Warnke.
Lynne was a longtime resident of Park Ridge, NJ and formerly of Ridgefield, NJ. She was a graduate of Moravian College and met her husband there. She was accomplished at tennis and golf and was an avid and outstanding bridge player. She was an active member of the Hackensack Golf Club and the Rockland Bridge Club.
Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Funeral Service 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at South Presbyterian Church, 150 W. Church Street, Bergenfield, NJ with entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Lynne to www.teamgleason.org