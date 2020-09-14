Madeleine Scuilla
Hasbrouck Heights - Madeleine Scuilla (nee DeMaio) of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 7, 1923 to Aniello and Josephine (nee Capiello) DeMaio. On January 3, 1942, she married Joseph Scuilla moving to Hasbrouck Heights in 1952 where they were lifelong residents. Madeleine worked at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack as a supervisor in the keypunch section of data processing retiring in 1986. However, her greatest joy came from her 78 years of marriage to her loving husband Joseph Scuilla who passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 101. Together they raised two wonderful children, Joanne Ciolino and her late husband Joseph Ciolino and Charles Scuilla who sadly passed away on May 8, 2020 and his surviving wife Cathy Scuilla. Loving sister of the late Rose (DeMaio) Pisano and Tony Pisano and the late Anthony DeMaio. Blessed with four grandchildren Lynne Priore and her husband Michael, Lori Ciolino, Michele DeFilippis and her late husband Chris, Michael Scuilla and his wife Debbie. G-Mad as they called her, will be truly missed by her great grandchildren Christina and her fiancé Chris, Melissa and Mikey Priore, Alyssa and Jenna DeFilippis and Drew and Connor Scuilla. Dearest aunt to Josephine and Tim Spears and family. Grandma Mady we love you, miss you and you will be forever in our hearts. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, September 17th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Wednesday, September 16th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com