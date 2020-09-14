1/1
Madeleine Scuilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeleine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeleine Scuilla

Hasbrouck Heights - Madeleine Scuilla (nee DeMaio) of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 7, 1923 to Aniello and Josephine (nee Capiello) DeMaio. On January 3, 1942, she married Joseph Scuilla moving to Hasbrouck Heights in 1952 where they were lifelong residents. Madeleine worked at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack as a supervisor in the keypunch section of data processing retiring in 1986. However, her greatest joy came from her 78 years of marriage to her loving husband Joseph Scuilla who passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 101. Together they raised two wonderful children, Joanne Ciolino and her late husband Joseph Ciolino and Charles Scuilla who sadly passed away on May 8, 2020 and his surviving wife Cathy Scuilla. Loving sister of the late Rose (DeMaio) Pisano and Tony Pisano and the late Anthony DeMaio. Blessed with four grandchildren Lynne Priore and her husband Michael, Lori Ciolino, Michele DeFilippis and her late husband Chris, Michael Scuilla and his wife Debbie. G-Mad as they called her, will be truly missed by her great grandchildren Christina and her fiancé Chris, Melissa and Mikey Priore, Alyssa and Jenna DeFilippis and Drew and Connor Scuilla. Dearest aunt to Josephine and Tim Spears and family. Grandma Mady we love you, miss you and you will be forever in our hearts. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, September 17th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Wednesday, September 16th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved