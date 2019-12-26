|
Madeleine Sutley
Maywood - SUTLEY, Madeleine (nee Reardon) of Maywood, passed away on the evening of December 24, 2019, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband Whitney of forty-years (1985) and cherished son Arthur (1986).
Born in Palisades Park, NJ to the late Matthew and Kathryn (nee Schuck) Reardon. The youngest of six children, she had an especially close relationship with brothers, the late Matthew (Hertha), Paul (Helen), Edwin, and Howard (Ruth) Reardon; and sister, the late Mildred (nee Reardon, John) McDermott.
Survived by her devoted daughters Kathleen Sutley of Bedminister and Patricia (nee Sutley, Dennis) McVeigh of River Edge; daughter-in-law Catherine (nee DeGennaro) Sutley of West Long Branch; grandsons Arthur and Jeffrey (Melissa) Sutley, Dennis, Kevin (Nina), and Ryan (Alexandra) McVeigh; great grandsons Jeffrey and Hunter Sutley; and many grand nieces and nephews.
Madeleine lived in Maywood for 67 years where she was fortunate to have wonderful neighbors; many she helped as they grew older, and others who helped her as she aged. After graduating from Leonia High School in 1938, Madeleine went to work for Binder Brothers, Inc. (NYC and Englewood Cliffs) as an administrative assistant for ten-years, returning for another 13-years after raising her family. Retiring in 1983, she continued to share a very active life with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, for many years, and member of the Golden Age Club.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ (201-487-3050) at 10:30 AM on Monday December 30, 2019. Funeral Mass at 11 AM at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Maywood. Burial to follow at Geroge Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday from 3 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeleine's memory to , Memphis, TN, or Operation Smile, Virginia Beach, VA, would be appreciated. Please visit trinkafaustini.com for online directions and condolences.