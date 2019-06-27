Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Mint Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeleine McGuinness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeleine Zimmerman McGuinness


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madeleine Zimmerman McGuinness Obituary
Madeleine Zimmerman McGuinness

Matthews, NC - Madeleine Zimmerman McGuinness, died peacefully at her home June 25, 2019 at age 86. Born on March 1, 1933 in Gerrittsen Beach, Brooklyn, she married William T. McGuinness in 1957 (deceased in 2003) and lived in Ridgewood, New Jersey and Colchester, Essex, UK, before retiring to Matthews, North Carolina. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill, where she served in various parish ministries and was especially active in HOPE.

Madeleine was a graduate of Hunter High School and College in Manhattan. She taught junior high school in New York and later worked as a legal secretary. Her love of teaching continued her whole live and over the years she taught Faith Formation and English as a Second Language, and was a literacy volunteer.

She is survived by her sister Mrs. Emily McHugh, her cousin Agnes Soltys, daughters, Elizabeth, Anne and Peggy, daughters-in-law Lillie-Dunn and Insil, sons William, Patrick and Thomas, son-in-law Lance Marburger and ten grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 12 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.