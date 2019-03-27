Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Madeline Capovilla Obituary
Madeline Capovilla

Fort Lee - Madeline (nee Todesky), 97, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Capovilla. Dear sister of the late Dolores Krekorian. Loving mother of Dolores Madsen & her late husband Donald, Ann Marie Onufrey & her husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Michael Madsen & his fiancée Tammy, Lorraine Madsen & her partner Rob, Donald Madsen & his wife Christina, Michele Madsen, Richard Onufrey, Jacqueline Elisberg & her husband Keith and Steven Onufrey & his wife Lucia. Adored great grandmother of 11 and great-great grandmother of 3. Private cremation under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gwendolyn & Joseph Straus Charitable Fund, 173 Bridge Plaza North, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
