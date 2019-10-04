|
Madeline Elise (nee Werther) Randall
Wallington - Madeline Elise (nee Werther) Randall, 101, of Wallington, passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Weehawken, Mrs. Randall was raised in Jersey City before moving to Wallington in 1950. Before her marriage, she worked as a bookkeeper at Chemical Corn Exchange Bank, now known as JP Morgan Chase Bank, where she met her husband and later married in 1944.
Mrs. Randall was a faithful member of the Wallington Presbyterian Church for 69 years. She was an active member of the Ladies Guild at the church.
Mrs. Randall was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold J. Randall in 2001; and two sisters, Midge Kleis and Dorothy Scott.
Survivors include: two daughters, Lynn Boos and her husband, Paul and Judy K. Radl and her husband, William; five grandchildren, Debbie Jarosz and her husband Bob, Justin Radl, Kristen Essig, Amanda Gavlak and Sarah Gavlak; and her great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Wallington Presbyterian Church, 9 Bond St. at Paterson Ave., Wallington, NJ. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Parish Nursing Program, 9 Bond St., Wallington, NJ 07057 or Hospice of New Jersey, 400 Broadacres Dr., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton is handling arrangements. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.