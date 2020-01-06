|
Madeline F. (Grossano) Altamura
Fair Lawn - Madeline F. (Grossano) Altamura, age 102, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born and raised in Hoboken, NJ, she resided in Fair Lawn for 63 years. Mrs. Altamura was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity in Midland Park. A skilled seamstress, she was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. An avid reader, especially of suspense novels, Madeline also enjoyed spending time with family, admired flowers and butterflies and was a loyal NY Yankees fan. Loved by all who knew her, she will be remembered as an incredible mother and grandmother.
Prior to retiring in 1979, she was a seamstress with the International Ladies Garment Workers Union for 48 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Pat" Altamura. Loving and devoted mother of Leonard Altamura and wife Maria and Kathrine Crane and late husband Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Suzanne Weigand, Kevin Altamura, Patrick Crane, Nicole Formichella and Stephanie Fis. Adored great-grandmother of Stephen Fis, Paxton and Lachlan Altamura, Anthony and Madison Formichella and Spencer Weigand. Dear sister of Joseph Grossano and the late Angelo Grossano.
The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, January 9, 2020, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, January 10, 2020, 10 AM at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Madeline to Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco, 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508, www.salesiansisters.org would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.