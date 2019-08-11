|
|
Madeline Mary Ambrosino
East Rutherford - Madeline Mary Ambrosino, nee Aliano, of East Rutherford since 1945, went home to God in her sleep at the age of 96 on August 8, 2019. Madeline was the youngest and last surviving of 17 children of Catherine and Michael Aliano. Madeline married Frank who died in 1982. He was the one and only love of her life. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Frances and her husband Bo Alberta and Catherine and her husband Steve Dunay. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Philip and his wife Gina, Frank and his wife Eva, Charles and his wife Bernadette, Jennifer, Stephanie and Brian. She loved to tell stories to and dance with her great grandchildren, Sal, Nicole, Alexandra, Charlee, Jonna, Mia, Isabella, Samantha, Madeline, her namesake, Hailey and Brian. To them she was GGM, Grandma Chicken and Big Ma. She also has many nieces and nephews. Madeline is remembered for her many years of early morning care at St. Joe's school teaching the kids how to play cards. At the age of 87, she was still running Thursday night bingo. She was a member and officer of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, St. Joe's Mothers' Club and East Rutherford Seniors and a trustee and parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Monday and Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.