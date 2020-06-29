Madeline Philomena Corlett



Bridgewater - Corlett, Madeline Philomena (nee Galasso) 98 of Bridgewater formerly of Wood-Ridge, on 6/28/20 was born to the late Carmine Galasso and the late Madalena (Briamonte) Galasso Madeline worked at CPC International Inc for 15 years in Accounting until she retired in 1984. During WWII she was part of the defense effort with Sperry Corporation. She also had numerous jobs after WWII including Lipton Tea.Madeline was preceded in death by her husband Thomas who she was married to for 53 years. Madeline's six brothers and four sisters all predeceased her. Madeline leaves behind her two children, four grandsons and three great grandchildren Son Thomas W. Corlett and wife Angela, and daughter Colleen Nagel and husband Mark Madeline was extremely proud of her four grandsons. Timothy Corlett and wife Christina, Kevin Corlett and wife Caitlin, Brian Nagel and wife Morgan, and Matthew Nagel. Her three Great Grandchildren brought her unlimited joy and kept her young, Mandara, Madeline (Maddie) and Aidan Corlett. Madeline will always be remembered for her cooking and love for her family. She enjoyed cooking large Italian meals which often included sauce, sausage, braciola and meatballs. Homemade pizza was one of her many specialties.



Her happiest times were spending vacations on the beach with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. You would find her playing wiffle ball, digging sandcastles, strolling on the beach with the kids, and being their personal lifeguard. She also loved reading, music especially( Frank Sinatra) and spending time outdoors. Madeline was a fierce gin player and took great joy in participating in large family tournaments. Madeline was also a parishioner of our Lady of the Assumption R.C. Church. Funeral Wed. 10AM from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am at Assumption R.C. Ch. Interment



George Washington Memorial Pk, Paramus. Visitation Wed. 9AM









