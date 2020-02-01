|
|
Madeline Pizio
Pizio, Madeline (nee D'Amico), 93, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Madeline was born and raised in Jersey City, lived in Union City for 38 years, and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for over 50 years. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ernest R. Pizio in 2009. She is survived by her loving son, Ernie Pizio and his wife, Sandra, by her grandchildren, Paul & Brooke Pizio and Rachael & Scott Isenhour, by her great grandchildren, Payton, Bryce, Jordyn, Evan and Kyle, by her sister, Mickey D'Amico and brother, Carmine D'Amico and by many neices and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 AM, then to Our Lady Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst, where an 11 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Madeline's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142