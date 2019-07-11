|
Madeline R. Banks
Madeline R. Banks (nee Rogers), 97, of Bogota passed away on July 10, 2019. She was a member of the Bogota Seniors, a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church where she was a member of the Altar and Scapular Confraternity, the Padre Pio Prayer Group and taught catechism. She was a member of the E.G. Alberque Columbines and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Daughters in Ridgefield Park. Devoted wife of the late Willaim Banks. Beloved mother of Joyce Alimi and her husband Amza, Sharon Banks and Kathleen Marlowe. Loving grandmother of Chad and Sean Marlowe, Sinon and Sadi Alimi and Sindis Jufufi and great grandmother of 8. Predeceased by many brothers and sisters, Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All will meet at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's R.C Church, Bogota ay 11 AM. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bogota Senior Citizens.