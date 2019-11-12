|
Madeline T. Dahmen
Carlstadt - Madeline T. Dahmen (nee Quaglia), 99, of Carlstadt for over 50 years, passed away on November 10, 2019. Prior to retiring, she worked for Western Electric in Kearny. Mrs. Dahmen was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. She was interviewed in 2005 by a local newspaper as one of the last remaining Rosie Riveters from WWII. Madeline enjoyed crocheting and knitting and was a fan of Elvis and Perry Como. Beloved wife of the late Vincent C. Dahmen. Loving mother of Vincent P. Dahmen and his wife Mary Anne, Karen DeSopo and her husband the late Robert DeSopo, the late Richard Dahmen and his wife the late Roberta Dahmen and the late Bruce Dahmen and his wife Joy. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and predeceased by one great grandson. Dear sister of the late Anthony Quaglia, Ralph Quaglia, Irene Losardo and Gloria Sarno. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM.