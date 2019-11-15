|
|
Madelyn Ann Castellucci-Majewski
Madelyn Ann Castellucci-Majewski 79, of Shreveport, LA. formerly of New Orleans, Louisiana and Teaneck, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maddy Ann (as she was affectionately known) was born in Jersey City to the late Louis Anton and Blanche Rosemary Manett Castellucci. Madelyn graduated from Teaneck High School and Hartwick College School of Nursing in Oneonta, New York. She was a registered psychiatric nurse at Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus until her retirement in 2014 and she previously worked at DePaul Hospital in New Orleans. Devoted mother of Lisa Ann Carron and her husband Dr. Jeff Carron and Lynn Blanche Vauclin and her husband Lt. Col. Brady Vauclin. Dear sister of Louis Castellucci and his wife Sheila. Loving grandmother of Cameron and Ryan Vauclin and C.J. and Andrew Carron, who were the light of her life. Jazz Funeral Procession from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave, Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, November 18th at 9:45 AM to the Funeral Liturgy at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 260 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Sunday, November 17th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to M.A.D.D. ( Mothers Against Drunk Driving) would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com