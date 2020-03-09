|
|
Madelyn M. Kerner
Dumont - Madelyn M. Kerner (nee Bohn), 93, of Dumont, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Kerner for 67 years. Devoted mother of Patricia, Theresa, Michael, Joanne, and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Kristen, James, Elizabeth, David, Richard, Melanie, Eric, Jin, Luke, and great-grandmother of Fiona, Ella, Jett, Eleanor, Miles, and Ian. Madelyn is predeceased by her sisters Frances Murphy, Josephine Hartmann, and Evelyn Wingerath. Madelyn was born on April 22, 1926 to Frances Bohn (nee Paul) and Jacob Bohn in Dumont NJ, where she became a lifelong resident until her passing. In addition to raising her five children, Madelyn was an Administrative Assistant starting with an engineering firm in New York City, followed by a long career at Volkswagen in Englewood, and lastly for the Dumont Superintendent of Schools for many years. Madelyn was a faithful and dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Church her entire life, where she volunteered in many ways including working for and as the Altar & Rosary Society, Bereavement committee, Secretary, Linen Services, and every year in the pastry/coffee booth at the Carnival. Madelyn also volunteered for organizations such Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, serving as a Message Courier, Volunteer at the Gift Shop, and for the homeless shelter in Hackensack. Among her many interests, she was a huge fan of the NY Mets, College basketball, knitting/crocheting for charity, and gardening. She had a love for square dancing with her husband, and spending summer vacations with her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont.