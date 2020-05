Madelyn Veliky, 93, of Pompton Lakes, passed away on May 5, 2020.Born in Avoca, PA, Madelyn was the daughter of the late Carl and Sally Sabat. She lived in Wallington with her family and later settled in Pompton Lakes with her husband, Steve Veliky. Madelyn loved gardening and being surrounded by her family.Madelyn is survived by her children, Margarette Bronkowski, Stephen Veliky, and Tina Ann Clickener and her husband Donald; her grandchildren, Tabatha, Alissa, Megan, Keith, Deena, and Robert; and her great grandchildren, Gianna, Milania, Savanna, and Viviana. She was predeceased by her husband, Steve; and her son, Robert.Due to current restrictions, funeral services are private. www.scanlanfuneral.com