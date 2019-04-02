|
Madge A. Schiepan
Fair Lawn - Schiepan, Madge A., age 94, of Fair Lawn, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Paterson, Madge had lived most of her life in Fair Lawn. She served her country as a Telegrapher in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After her service, she worked as a Data Review Technician with the Social Security Administration until retiring in 1979. Madge was a member of St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Hawthorne where she belonged to the Episcopal Church Women (ECW). She was a member of the American Legion Post #171 in Fair Lawn, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Friday Social Club. Madge was the beloved wife of the late Otto Schiepan (1986). She is survived by two stepsons and several cousins. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clement's Church, 271 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com)