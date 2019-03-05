Services
Pompton Lakes - Madge B. Schlapfer (Bush), 92 on March 2, 2019. Born in Fairfield, NJ. Mrs. Schlapfer resided in Pompton Lakes for 67 years. She had been employed as an office clerk for Sears & Roebuck, Wayne and had been a member of Pompton Reformed Church, Pompton Lakes. Beloved wife of Warren, loving mother of Joanne Farbman, husband Larry, of Ithaca, NY, Lynn Scarmazzo, husband Emil of Mt. Arlington, NJ, Jaine Williams and husband, Peter of Brick, NJ and Nancy Porter and husband, Ingi of Highland Lakes, NJ. Sister of Elinore Connor and husband Stan of Riverdale, NJ. Grandmother of eight, and great grandmother of eight. Visiting Wednesday March 6, 10 am-12 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, with a service at 12 pm. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers/donations to Alzheimer's Foundations, www.alzheimersfoundation.com would be appreciated.
