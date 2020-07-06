Madhu SreepadaNorthvale - Madhu Sreepada, 76, of Northvale, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sudha Sreepada for 51 years. He was also the cherished father of Gangadhar and his wife Catherine, Suma and her husband Benjamin, and Sunila, as well as a grandfather to Summer, Kieran and Amara.A viewing will be held at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, on Thursday, July 9 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madhu's memory may be made to the Englewood Hospital Foundation.