Madhu Sreepada
Madhu Sreepada

Northvale - Madhu Sreepada, 76, of Northvale, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Sudha Sreepada for 51 years. He was also the cherished father of Gangadhar and his wife Catherine, Suma and her husband Benjamin, and Sunila, as well as a grandfather to Summer, Kieran and Amara.

A viewing will be held at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, on Thursday, July 9 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madhu's memory may be made to the Englewood Hospital Foundation.

https://support.englewoodhospitalfoundation.org/

www.pizzifuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
