Mae Gottlieb
Cliffside Park - Mae Gottlieb, of Cliffside Park was born on July 24, 1926 in Philadelphia. She was the youngest of five children. On July 25th, one day after her 93rd birthday, our extraordinary and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully in her sleep after valiantly battling Alzheimer's disease for 11 years.
Mae was married to her husband, Sidney, for 72 years, who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and John Germain, her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Cora Gottlieb and her grandchildren, Alex, Evan, Chloe, Kim, Mike, Rachel and Eric and her great grandchildren, Talia, Amalia and Ethan. Mae was a very successful real estate agent. Later, without any business background, she founded and built a multi-million dollar advertising agency, M&R Directories, Inc.
Mae was beautiful inside and out. She was devoted to her family, creative, kind hearted and always positive. Her wonderful legacy will live on forever.
Her funeral will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 11AM at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, W-150 Route 4, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.