|
|
Mae Grant
Hawthorne - Mae's name fittingly means "pearl" and was derived in connection to the Roman goddess of growth and motherhood. She truly was a matriarch, living her life consistently devoted to faith and family for 96 years. Mae Grant passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Since her birth in 1923, the entirety of Mae's life has been devoted to helping others. She grew up in Hawthorne, NJ where she raised her four children by herself after the passing of her husband, Edward in 1965. Despite being faced with such a challenge, Mae remained steadfast in her beliefs and values throughout her life. Mae's physical presence brought stability and strength to the many she influenced; however, her spirit and faith has always transcended beyond the physical world and her legacy will live on forever. Her legacy lives in her two great-granddaughters as they hold tight to the angel's that she gifted their bedrooms and hearts. Her legacy lives on in her five grandchildren as they devote themselves to service and live out her guiding principle that dedicating their lives to what they love is of paramount importance. Her legacy lives on in her four children, Mary Lynne Barker and her husband James of Lake Hopatcong, Jack Grant of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, William Grant and his wife Karen of North Ridge, CA, and Edward Grant of Milford, PA, as they take on her strength and become the foundation upon which her love still stands. Her legacy lives on in the rosaries she crafted and gifted the people she devoted her life to at St. Anthony's Church in Hawthorne, NJ. A memorial service will be planned to celebrate Mae's life in summer of 2020. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 777 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013. (www.browningforshay.com)