Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Mae Marchese


1925 - 2020
Mae Marchese Obituary
Mae Marchese

Wyckoff - Mae Marchese, age 94 died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Mae was born in North Haledon and was a lifelong resident of Wyckoff. Although Mae was not employed in the working world, her greatest position and job throughout her life was being a loving Mother to her three children and dedicating her time to caring for, raising them, being a role model and support system. In recent years, Mae was a member of the Wyckoff Seniors. Mae was predeceased by her best friend and husband, James Marchese on September 16, 2004. Surviving are her devoted children; Jane Nero and her husband, Sal of Lakewood, NJ, Rosemary Marchese of Wyckoff, NJ and James T. Marchese and his wife, Leigh of Wyckoff, NJ. Also surviving are Mae's three grandchildren; Emily and Lauren Marchese and Colin Nero and her two great granddaughters, Keely Mae Nero and Josslyn Marchese. In addition to Mae's husband, she is also predeceased by three grandsons, Darren Nero in 2015, Damien Medlin in 2017 and Jason Nero in 2018. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 - 6 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, 10 am at the funeral home followed by the interment at Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, Wyckoff, NJ.
- ADVERTISEMENT -