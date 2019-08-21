|
|
Mae Stellato
Lyndhurst - Stellato, Mae (nee DeBona), 96, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Stellato, Sr. Loving mother of Louis Stellato, Jr. & his wife Linda and Dennis Stellato & his wife Janice. Cherished grandmother of Tracey Marinelli & her husband Saverio, Dorianne Kryzsiak & her husband Joseph and Louis Stellato III & his wife Anna. Adored great-grandmother of Liliana, Saverio, Antonella, Tessa and Vienna. Also survived by her dedicated and faithful caregiver Saca Donovic. Mrs. Stellato was the President of Lincoln School PTA, President of the East End Democratic Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Board of Directors and Program Chair for Lyndhurst AARP #4319 and a member of ILGWU of Passaic. Funeral Saturday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Friends will be received 4-8PM Thursday and 4-8PM Friday. Donations may be made to Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad, PO Box 471, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.