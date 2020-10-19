Magaly M. De Vos



Haskell - De Vos, Magaly M. ( Descalzi) age 42 of Haskell on Saturday October 17, 2020. She was born in Lima, Peru and lived in Garfield before moving to Haskell eight years ago. Magaly was a former director of TLE in Franklin Lakes and a teacher at TLE for infants. She also was a realtor for Weichert Realtor in Franklin Lakes. Beloved wife of Donald De Vos of Haskell, loving mother of Valentina De Vos of Haskell, Dear daughter of Dante Descalzi of Belleville and the late Miriam Descalzi. Sister of Dante Descalzi of Belleville. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral service on Thursday 10am followed by interment at East Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Clifton.









