Little Falls - Candino-Connors, Magdalene (née Keilly), 79, of Little Falls, formerly of Jersey City passed on May 30, 2020. Loving mother of Marc Candino. Grandmother of Andrew and Brianna Candino. Sister of Richard Keilly and his wife Francine, the late Ronald Keilly and the late Robert Sikora and his wife Patrice. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-aunt. She loved and adored her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them playing sports and attending their school events. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Services are private to the family. www.gaitamh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
