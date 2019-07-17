|
|
Magdalene Keen
Lodi - Magdalene Keen (nee Nigdelis), 90, of Lodi, on July 15, 2019. Before retiring she was a clerk for the Lodi DMV. She was a member of the Lodi AARP, the Lodi Senior Citizens, and the Hellenic Seniors of St. Athanasios G.O Church in Paramus. Beloved wife of the late Alexander. Devoted mother of Linda Chomiak and husband Kenneth, the late Melissa Latrenta and husband Nick. Loving grandmother of Amanda Crane and husband Edwin, Jessica Liguori and husband Michael, Nicholas Latrenta and wife Amanda, Scott Chomiak and wife Vanessa, Laura Green and husband Brad. Cherished great-grandmother of Colton, Jasper, Layla, Franky, Kent, Alex, and Sophia. Dear sister of the late Sophie Rallis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Athanasios G.O. Church for a 12:00 PM Funeral Mass. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com