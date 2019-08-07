|
Majorie De Luisa
Northvale - Marjorie M. De Luisa (née: Bauer), 83, of Northvale formerly of Old Tappan and Bergenfield, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Teresa De Luisa of Provincetown MA, Rosemarie Lewis (Edward) of West Milford NJ, Toni Hetlyn (Christopher) of Maybrook NY, Janine De Luisa-Talley (Robert) of Northvale NJ and the late Maria Magee. Dear sister of Frank Bauer, Jr. and the late Gloria Rodas Wagner, William Bauer and Barbara Stormer. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie worked in credit and collections at Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus NJ.
Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201.767.3050).
