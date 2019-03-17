Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
RUFRANO, Majorie, age 95, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died peacefully Friday, March 15. She was a seamstress in the textile industry for many years, a member of the Textile Worker's Union, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church in Garfield. She is survived by one sister, Anna Rufrano and she was a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Majorie is predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Mary Rufrano, her siblings, Joseph, Rocco, and Lawrence Rufrano, Angelina Kelly and Virginia Cangelosi, Frances Rufrano and her niece, Joan Kelly. Visiting Monday 4 to 7 pm. The funeral is Tuesday, March 19, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by an 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Rufrano family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
