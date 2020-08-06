Mamie Tam
Mamie Tam passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 72. She leaves behind her loving husband Mike Chen and beloved daughter, Cathy Chen, as well as sisters Linda Moy, Susan Lew, Nancy Wong, Amy Wong, and Anna Wong. She also leaves behind eight nephews and nieces as well as thirteen great nephews and nieces.
A 38-year resident of Short Hills, N.J., Mamie was active in the community. She was treasurer of Friends of the Millburn Library, officer of the Deerfield PTO, AARP Tax-Aide volunteer, and Medicare counselor at Sage in Summit.
She received her BA from SUNY at Stony Brook in Art History, MA from Seton Hall in Asian Studies, and MBA from New York University. Mamie worked at Citigroup's consumer financial services marketing in product development and management.
Mamie loved traveling the world. Her most treasured experience was a solo trip during her early 20's around the world for 4 months, circling the globe and visiting such remote regions as Tahiti, Australia's Outback, Hong Kong, Burma, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Decades later, she repeated a trip around the world with her husband Mike, this time in a whirlwind 3- week adventure on a private jet.
Every year, Mamie, Mike, and Cathy would embark on an extended overseas trip, visiting far-flung places like New Zealand, South Africa, China, Europe, Turkey, Greece, and cruises along the Yangtze River and the Mediterranean Sea. At every destination, they would seek out the region's top chef's tasting menus, as well as everyday street food stalls. Travel was a cultural and culinary adventure that they delighted in.
Mamie was cremated and laid to rest at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. A memorial service will be held at a future date in view of the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings.
Those who are planning to give flowers or other expressions of sympathy are asked to consider donating in Mamie's name to The Summit Medical Group Foundation, 890 Mountain Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974, or through its website: smg-foundation.org
. In each case, please designate the recipient as the Summit Medical Group Cancer Center.