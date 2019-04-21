Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Pascack Reformed Church
Park Ridge, NJ
- - Mamye F. Holloway House passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 90.

Beloved wife of Harry J. for 71 years. Devoted mother of Robert, the late John and Linda. Cherished grandmother of Blaine, Ariana and Sienna. Great-grandmother of Maisie, Nora, Sophie and Avalyn.

She is predeceased by her 4 sisters.

Mamye had been an active member of the Park Ridge Parents Association. She was an active member of Pascack Reformed Church for 71 years. She loved painting, sewing, gardening and was an accomplished folk artist as well as gourmet cook.

Funeral Service 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Pascack Reformed Church, Park Ridge, NJ with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
