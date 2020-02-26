|
"Minnie" Mantone Domenica
Domenica, "Minnie" Mantone, 95, died Monday, February 24, 2020, after an extended illness. She was a life-long resident of Fairview, NJ. Minnie was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Paul S. Mantone. Surviving are three sons: Paul N. Mantone and wife Suzanne, Robert P. Mantone and life partner Tony and John D. Mantone and wife Linda. In addition, there are four granddaughters, two grandsons, four great granddaughters and four great grandsons. Minnie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 337 for more than fifty years. Services entrusted to McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, Cliffside Park, NJ. Visitation Friday February 28,2020 from 4-8 PM. Please gather at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 395 Delano Place, Fairview, NJ Saturday 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass. The mass will be followed by burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .