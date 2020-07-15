1/
Manuel Aguiar
1937 - 2020
Manuel Aguiar

Clifton - Manuel Aguiar 83, of Clifton, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 receiving the loving care of his family. Manuel was born in Esmeralda and raised in Camagüey, Cuba. In 1966 he fled communism in Cuba with his family and found a home in Passaic, NJ for 48 years before moving to Clifton.

In Cuba, Mr. Aguiar made a living raising cattle. Forced to make a life in a new country, Manuel found himself living the American dream. An entrepreneur at heart, Manuel started and ran various businesses including a women's clothing line in West New York, NJ for over 10 years.

Mr. Aguiar was a founding member and president of the Liceo Cubano in Passaic, a Cuban cultural club. He was an avid New York Yankee fan. As a young man, he played baseball for The Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ. Mr. Aguiar also enjoyed cooking, classical piano music, telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. Manuel was a friend to everyone. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was generous to a fault.

He was predeceased by his parents, Cecilia Diaz and Manuel Aguiar and brother, Jose Aguiar.

He was loved and will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Olga Aguiar; two devoted daughters, Sara Estupinan, Beatriz Aguiar and their husbands Gilberto and Eduardo; three loving grandchildren: Gilberto, Kristina and Diego; his sister-in-law, Marta Aguiar; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home,1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will begin Saturday 10:30 am from the funeral home. Please arrive by 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences to the family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
