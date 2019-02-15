|
Manuel Louro
Midland Park - Louro, Manuel, age 72, of Midland Park, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Louro, La Coruña, Spain, Manuel immigrated to the United States in 1970, settling in Paterson. He had lived in Midland Park since 1983. Manuel had worked as a textile printer throughout his life, first for Perennial Print and then Craft Textiles in Paterson. He was a member of the Spanish and Portuguese Club in Paterson and a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Nativity in Midland Park. Manuel was a soccer player in his youth and an avid fan all his life. He had an infectious laugh and loved meeting people. No one was a stranger to him.
Manuel was the beloved husband of Maty Louro of Midland Park. Loving father of José Luis Louro of Philadelphia, PA and Alejandro Manuel Louro and his fiancé Barbara Martin of Montauk, Long Island. Dear brother of José Louro and his wife Chefa Louro of Louro, Spain, Candida Louro and her husband Andrés Lago of Louro, Spain, Lolita Louro and her husband Juan Manuel Sendón of Fair Lawn, Maria Louro and her husband José Ramón Rey of Louro, Spain and the late Rosa Louro. Dear uncle of José Manuel Sendón and his wife Yudelis Nunez of Fair Lawn, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews in Spain.
Funeral will depart on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00am from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at Church of the Nativity R.C., Church, Midland Park. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3-7pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. (www.browningforshay.com)