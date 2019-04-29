|
|
Mara Vlacich
Emerson - Mara Vlacich, 94, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Vlacich with whom she was married for 58 years. Dear sister of the late Eleanor Lisa. She is survived by her niece, Martha Miller, Martha's two sons and their children. Mara was employed by Holland American Lines for 40 years. She was a member of Assumption Church in Emerson, NJ for 60 years. While at Assumption Church, Mara was a Eucharistic Minister for 10 years and an Altar Server for funerals. In addition to her religious volunteerism, Mara volunteered her services at Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood, NJ for 20 years. Visitation will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, April 30 from 9AM-10AM, followed by the Funeral Mass celebrating Mara's life and faith at Assumption Church, Emerson, NJ at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com