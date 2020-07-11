Maragret "Margie" Bizik
Allentown, PA - Margaret Bizik "Margie" 77, of Allentown, PA, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020.
Born on June 11, 1943, Margie was the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth (Sirotnak) Bizik. Margie was preceded in death by her parents & her brother, Steven R. Bizik.
Margie is survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Greene Bizik and her nieces, Wendy Bizik Kenny and Barbara Bizik Christianson and her nephew, Craig Bizik and their families.
Arrangements were handled by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Please send any contributions to the Hasbrouck Heights Men's Association- Steven R. Bizik Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o HHMA, P.O. Box 404, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com